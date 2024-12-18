Racecourse Media Group and HBA Media have renewed their partnership for a further three years.

This sees HBA continue to market and distribute RMG’s events to globally, as it has done since the partnership began in 2021. The pair claim it has led to, “a substantial increase in media rights revenue and enhanced broadcast exposure.”

HBA packages seven of the RMG events as part of its Crown Jewels Racing package, which in total includes 18 races from around the globe. This also sees HBA provide a 90-minute production around the races, and the CJR Fantasy Game, a fan engagement tool.

Henry Birtles, chief executive of HBA Media, said: “We are delighted to have extended our agreement with RMG as their principal distribution partner for premium British, Irish, Dubai and Bahrain horse racing. Our collaboration brings together an exceptional lineup of events and forms an unparalleled calendar of prestigious racing festivals across multiple continents - promoted globally under the Crown Jewels Racing banner and creating a one-stop shop for broadcasters and platforms.

“With a 100% increase in media right revenue over the past rights cycle, our ambition is to target new territories, expand our network of over 40 established broadcasters, and build on our successful commercial returns for Federations by improving production standards. We also will continue to distribute the World Feeds of RMG’s wider racing portfolio outside of the CJR brand.”

Nick Mills, chief executive of Racecourse Media Group, added: “Our racecourses have benefitted from significantly enhanced global exposure and an increase in rights fees, thanks to RMG teaming up with HBA Media. We have been particularly delighted to work with HBA on the launch of Crown Jewels Racing. For the first time, networks benefit from a one-stop shop for horseracing rights, resulting in a consistent calendar of the very best of the sport. The CJR events offer audiences access to premium sporting drama, lifestyle, and entertainment and help leverage each other to boost reach and rights fees.”