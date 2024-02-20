Planet Sport Bet has launched On Another Planet, an insider football podcast hosted by journalist Emma Jones and former footballer Robbie Savage.

The pair are both ambassadors for the gambling brand, and will discuss, “everything from insider football knowledge fans won’t find anywhere else, to lighter touch lifestyle conversations.” There will also be weekly guests, so far including journalists from the likes of TeamTalk and Football365.

The podcast is being produced in partnership with Voiceworks Sport, and it is also being distributed through its Sport Social Podcast Network.

Jones said: “I’m so excited to launch On Another Planet with Robbie. It’ll give us both the opportunity to discuss the big talking points from the weekend’s football and it’ll give everyone the chance to ask Robbie questions about his role as Director of Football at Macclesfield (the stuff we actually want to know!)

“This is going to be a raw, honest and open chat between two pals, plus a rotating panel of football experts from the Planet Sport network, so at least one of us will be talking sense!”