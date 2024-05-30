S4C will air both Wales men’s and women’s rugby over the summer.

The men’s match against South Africa will be broadcast live on S4C, as well as highlights of the two matches against Australia as part of the Summer Series. Meanwhile, Wales’ women’s play-off match against Spain to qualify for the WXV2 tournament will also be shown live.

The winner of the women’s match will qualify to play in the WXV2 tournament in South Africa in the Autumn. S4C showed all Wales matches from last year’s autumn WXV tournament, alongside ITV.

For the men, Sarra Elgan will present the live game against South Africa and Lauren Jenkins will present the highlights of the two games against Australia. Commentating on the three games are Gareth Charles, former Wales captain Gwyn Jones and former player Sioned Harries.

Jenkins said: “I’ve never been to Australia for a rugby series before and I’m looking forward to bring all the excitement from the series to viewers at home.

“There will be plenty of excitement from the Wallabies’ point of view now that one of the game’s best minds Joe Schmidt is at the helm.

“Although Gatland has beaten Australia in two World Cups in a row and enjoyed success there with the Lions, I predict that this will be one of his biggest challenges against his old enemy. But what an opportunity for some of the young Welsh players to establish themselves as part of the team’s new age.”

Charles added: “It was great to see crowds flocking to watch the women’s 6 Nations matches recently and Ioan Cunningham’s squad will be hoping to build on this momentum when they face Spain in their next challenge.

“I’m looking forward for the Wales’ summer series, especially after a terrible 6 Nations campaign for the men’s team. It will be a strange experience playing at Twickenham in a home game for South Africa knowing that so many Springboks supporters live in London, and it will be a major test against the world champions.

“The Wales performance against Australia at the World Cup was the best performance by Wales under Warren Gatland’s second tenure. But with Joe Schmidt now coaching the Wallabies it should be interesting to see where both countries are at now.”

Coverage will also be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in addition to the S4C linear channel.