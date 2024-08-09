It will also stream the 2025 Varsity and WSC Rugby (Welsh Schools and Colleges) games

S4C will broadcast Super Rygbi Cymru, the new top tier of Welsh rugby union.

It will also stream the 2025 Varsity and WSC Rugby (Welsh Schools and Colleges) games live on S4C Chwaraeon’s Facebook and YouTube and S4C Clic on Thursday nights during the season. In addition to the live action, there will be a highlights show on S4C on Tuesday nights. Whisper Cymru will produce Super Rygbi Cymru and the Schools and Colleges League games matches for S4C.

Meanwhile S4C’s Clwb Rygbi will also broadcast live matches from the European Challenge Cup and the United Rugby Championship. Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol will show every Wales game in the Six Nations Championship and the Six Nations Under 20s.

Graham Davies, S4C’s head of sport, said: “We are very proud to show the new and exciting competition, Super Rygbi Cymru, on S4C this season, as well as continuing to show the Schools and Colleges League; we know how important these competitions have been and will continue to be to our audiences.

“Thursday nights will be the night for live games across both competitions this season - a great way to start our weekend of sport.”

Carys Owens, managing director of Whisper Cymru, said: “The Whisper Cymru rugby crew are really looking forward to the season getting underway.

“Rugby in Wales is a vital part of our identity and culture, so this agreement is very special and S4C and the Welsh Rugby Union’s dedication to broadcasting live rugby on a weekly basis needs to be treasured.

“The highlights programme is an exciting new programme where we take a look at all of rugby’s domestic competitions in Wales - somewhere for the fans to be able to follow results, stories and statistics under the banner of Clwb Rygbi S4C.”

Super Rygbi Cymru will start on 12 September at 19:30 with a match between Pontypool and Llandovery, last year’s champions. The first match of the WSC Rugby will be between Glantaf and Coleg y Cymoedd at 17:30 on 19 September, before Cardiff face Ebbw Vale at 19:30.