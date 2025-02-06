Documentary on Manchester United legend will be available across all digital platforms

Schmeichel, a documentary on former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, will release across all digital platforms on 21 February.

The 90-minute film features a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage, as well as interviews with Schmeichel, his family and key figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona and Gary Neville who have been a part of his journey both on and off the pitch.

It is directed by Owen Davies and produced by Sylver Entertainment’s Simon Lazenby and Victoria Barrell (McEnroe). Executive producers include Dogwoof and Sky Showtime.

Schmeichel is the most decorated goalkeeper in Premier League history, was part of the Danish football team that won the Euros in 1992 and captained Manchester United in the Champions League final victory that clinched the treble in 1999.