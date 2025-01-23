The men’s, women’s and under 20’s Six Nations will continue to use its On Mic innovation, which was trialled during the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

On Mic sees referees explain key decisions to audiences in the stands and at home, during the matches. You can see the innovation in action below.

In addition, the men’s Six Nations will see the debut of Touchfinder - an extension of the smart ball technology that was introduced in 2023. Touchfinder allows match officials to see exactly where a ball goes out of the field of play (into touch), purely from kicks.

The Six Nations gets underway on 31 January, with France v Wales. ITV is showing that opening fixtures, with the broadcaster sharing the rights to the competition with the BBC.

Julie Paterson, chief of rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said: “Across the game, everyone is working together to ensure we are exploring new and innovative ways to make the game as safe as possible, alongside ambitions to enhance the spectacle for fans, and the experience for players. The Autumn Nations Series was a great case study for the progress that is being made, and it is going to be incredibly exciting to see this continue and evolve through the Six Nations Championships.

“The law trials and innovations being introduced are intended to enhance the experience for fans, but they are also there to clarify areas of the game for teams, coaches and players, while supporting match officials, with a spotlight the vital role they play at the centre of our sport. New technology like ‘Touch Finder’ is testament to this, as is the option to go ‘on mic’ as they offer insight that benefits match officials and the fans and the teams involved.

“To continue the momentum created in the Autumn Nations Series 2024, across each of the 2025 Six Nations Championships allows us to ensure we are consistent in our approach and ambition to drive standards in all areas, across the elite men’s and women’s game together with development competitions.”