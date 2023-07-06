Sky and Channel 4 have extended their F1 partnership until the end of 2026.

The free-to-air broadcaster will continue to show the British Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and race live, and have highlights of all other qualifying, sprints, and races in the calendar. Sky will continue to air all race weekends live, bringing the partnership to eight years.

F1 has been growing in popularity in recent years, in part thanks to Netflix’s behind-the-scenes docuseries Drive To Survive. Last year’s Silverstone Grand Prix was watched by 7.4 million across Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1, and the season as a whole was the most watched ever on Sky Sports - up 47% from when its exclusive F1 deal began in 2019.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “We’re thrilled to have struck another Formula 1 deal with Sky and are delighted to once again bring UK audiences Formula One for free. The partnership between Channel 4 and Sky benefits the British public and allows everyone to get into the sport and brings in new fans and ensures Formula 1 gets much wider reach and prominence with British audiences. Just like British audiences I love that unique Formula One combination of engineering technology, personal humanity, glittering glamour and unbelievable race tension.”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK & Ireland, added: “Together with Channel 4 we’ve shared some of the most iconic moments in sporting history and our relationship is as strong as ever. The length and nature of this deal shows Sky’s deep commitment to help increase the reach of Formula 1 and continue to support one of the most exhilarating, and fastest growing sports in the world.”