Sky Sports and DAZN will both air Anthony Joshua’s bout with Francis Ngannou on their pay-per-view services.

Joshua’s fights have been shown by DAZN since 2022, after an exclusive deal agreed by the broadcaster with the boxer. Before this, Joshua’s events had been available exclusively through Sky Sports. Since joining DAZN, Joshua’s fortunes in the ring have taken a downturn, with successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk denting his reputation.

DAZN will continue to show the fight worldwide, but Sky Sports Box Office will also air it in the UK. Joshua faces Ngannou on 8 March, following former UFC fighter Ngannou’s unexpectedly close defeat to Tyson Fury last year - that clash was shown on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.

The undercard to the fight features Zhilei Zhang defending his Interim WBO world championship against Joseph Parker, WBC world champion Rey Vargas defending his belt against Nick Ball, and an all UK-bout between Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne. Other fighters include Justis Huni, Roman Fury, Jack McGann, and Ziyaad Almaayouf.

HE Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), stated: “‘Knockout Chaos’ is one of the most important events to take place in Riyadh Season so far this year, an occasion which will bring together yet more international champions from one of the most popular sports in the world.”

Fight promoter Frank Warren said: “This is yet another blockbuster delivery of the best of boxing by Riyadh Season and fans right across the world are in for a real treat on March 8. I am obviously thrilled that Queensberry fighters feature so strongly on a card headlined by the big Joshua-Ngannou collision, with our top heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang bidding to further reinforce his world title credentials, plus our leading featherweight Nick Ball fighting for the WBC world title against Rey Vargas. We also have an intriguing all-British lightweight clash for the European title between young puncher Mark Chamberlain and the much more experienced champion Gavin Gwynne. All in all, it is a must-see night of boxing and our appreciation, as always, goes to H.E. Turki Alalshikh and everyone involved in Riyadh Season for making it happen.”

Shay Segev, CEO of, DAZN said: “DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing, and it is an honour to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for “Knockout Chaos”. We share Riyadh Season’s ambitions and look forward to repaying their trust by producing and broadcasting another blockbuster event Friday 8 March.”

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “As the unrivalled home for sports fans in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is thrilled to offer our customers the chance to watch this eagerly awaited clash.“