Sky Sports will broadcast every match of the men’s Super League live as part of a three-year rights agreement with RL Commercial.

Sky Sports was named as the preferred bidder last month, and the resulting deal will see around 170 games-a-year shown on Sky’s linear channels and online platforms. This includes the women’s and wheelchair Grand Finals, and also sees video referees for every men’s Super League match fof the first time.

The agreement also allows RL Commercial to continue to agree free-to-air rights deals, such as the one that saw Channel 4 pick up ten games-a-year in 2021. It will also create a Super League-owned streaming platform, with more details on that to be announced later this autumn.

This broadcast agreement is the first since IMG, the Rugby Football League, and the Super League created a joint venture as part of a 12-year strategic partnership that sees IMG handle competition restructuring, content production and innovation, domestic and international distribution of media rights, digital transformation, brand strategy, and streaming through its various arms.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial managing director, said: “Super League’s partnership with Sky Sports has been constantly evolving since the competition was launched in 1996, and we are excited to have confirmed this significant extension which will lift that partnership, and the Super League itself, to a new level.

“To have all six fixtures in every round of the men’s Super League televised will offer major new opportunities for RL Commercial and our clubs, as well as allowing supporters to watch many more matches – and also making it possible for us to have video referees at all matches, a truly significant development for the Super League competition.

“The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition, and with Rugby League embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.

“Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal.”

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports managing director, added: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement. It’s been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms – a first for the sport.

“Alongside our commitment to the women’s and wheelchair game, we are delighted that fans will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive offering in the history of the sport.”