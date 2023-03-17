She formerly worked as performance engineer at McLaren and head of race strategy at Aston Martin

Sky Sports F1 has added former McLaren performance engineer and Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins to its presentation team.

Collins will be involved with broadcasts on and off screen, helping explain and demystify all things team strategy and engineering for viewers.

She will first feature on screen alongside Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill at the race weekend in Saudi Arabia this weekend, ahead of a number of other races throughout the calendar, in addition to her role at Sky Studios explaining strategy and engineering issues for the production.

Sky Sports director of F1 Billy McGinty said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Bernie who will add a new dimension & untapped insight to our programming. We hope our viewers will learn a lot from Bernie on what goes on in the garage and on the pit-wall at a race weekend.”

Collins added: “I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity. After many years on the pit wall I’m keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer’s perspective and enhance their experience of racing.”