Sky Sports and the R&A have extended their partnership until at least the end of 2028.

The broadcaster will continue to air the men’s and women’s Opens, as well as elite amateur competitions, as it has done since the pair first partnered in 2016. The R&A’s amateur championships and international matches include the The Amateur, The Women’s Amateur, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “Our partnership with Sky Sports has enabled us to deliver outstanding live coverage of our championships to fans, as well as providing important revenues which support our broader activities to develop golf around the world and sustain the sport for current and future generations.”

“The live broadcast continues to push boundaries and use technology to give viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the skill required by the world’s best players and presents the drama and excitement of our championships in a dynamic and entertaining way. We look forward to continuing our work with Sky Sports over the next five years.”

Jonathan Licht, managing director Sky Sports, added: “We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with The R&A, as Sky Sports continues to be the home for the biggest golf tournaments in the world, including all the Majors this year. The Open and the AIG Women’s Open are two iconic championships and centre-pieces of any sporting summer for fans. We look forward to continuing to offer our award-winning coverage across our Sky Sports platforms.”