Sky Sports is reportedly considering lowering crowd noise during Everton and Manchester United’s Premier League clash on Sunday, 26 November.

Everton fans are planning protests at the fixture, following receiving a ten point deduction for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules. Chants being planned by fans could include offensive language, and Ofcom’s regulations mean broadcasters should avoid televising content that could offend viewers. The game kicks off at 4.30pm.

According to The Times, Sky Sports has had an internal meeting about the matter, and as it takes its responsibilities to protect its viewers and to act as a responsible broadcaster seriously it will look to mitigate any offensive language being heard on air. Actions taken could include reducing the volume of crowd noise, or replacing it with pre-recorded crowd noise - as was done when supporters were unable to attend matches during the pandemic.

The points deduction has left Everton in the relegation zone, despite being in 14th place before it was put in place. Toffees fans believe the punishment was excessive for a single charge of breaking the financial rules, and point to the 115 charges currently being investigated regarding Manchester City. The Premier League has referred to the fact that the ruling was made by an independent regulatory commission.