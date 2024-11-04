Horse racing festival will be shown by 28 broadcasters around the world

Sky Sports Racing will broadcast the Melbourne Cup on 5 November.

The race takes place at Flemington Racecourse, Australia, and will be co-produced by Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and HBA Media. The two-hour broadcast will aim to showcase the race’s history and profile the contenders, including UK trainer Brian Ellison.

HBA Media also distributed the rights for the full Melbourne Cup Carnival, which takes place 2-9 November. There are six new media partners - Rogers (Canada), Eurovision (20 European dark market territories), Viaplay (Scandinavia, Netherlands), NTV (Mongolia), Reuters (Global News) and TransWorld Sports (Global Magazine Show) - taking the total up to 28 across 228 territories.

Melbourne Cup media partners Australia and Asia: Channel Nine, Racing.com (Australia), ABC International (Pacific/SE Asia), Transvision (Indonesia), Premier Sports (SE Asia), Sony Pictures Network (India and Indian Subcontinent), NTV (Mongolia), Fiji TV (Fiji) and FBC (Fiji). Europe: Sky Sports Racing (UK), Virgin Media (Ireland), Setanta (Balkans and Eurasia), WeDo Sports (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Polsat (Poland), Silknet (Georgia), Kanal 75 (Sweden), Eurovision (20 European dark market territories) and Viaplay (Scandinavia, Netherlands). Americas: FOX Sports (USA), ESPN (Central and South America), Rogers (Canada), SportsMax (Caribbean). MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa: DMI (MENA), SuperSport (Africa). Global: Reuters (Global News Outlet), TransWorld Sports (Global Magazine Show), Sport24 (Airlines), Anuvu (Cruise Ships).

Kylie Rogers, Victoria Racing Club’s chief executive, said: “VRC are delighted that the valued partnership with HBA Media will once again showcase The Melbourne Cup Carnival to the world with a dedicated production for the global audience.

“The breath of major distributors continues to expand every year and plays a key part in the VRC’s international strategy.”

Henry Birtles, chief executive of HBA Media, added: “We are thrilled to have delivered record international viewership for the 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival in its entirety.

“The Lexus Melbourne Cup is one pf the cornerstones of horse racing, and thanks to the VRC’s continued investment in live and on-demand content, our global broadcasters will showcase the full Carnival in all its splendour in over 200 territories.

“HBA Media have had the privilege of working with the VRC for over a decade, and we are delighted to be championing theirs and Australia’s blue riband on the international stage.”

Image: Racing Photos