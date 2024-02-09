Sky Sports is set to launch the Sky Sports Tennis channel on 11 February.

The broadcaster has picked up the rights to the US Open, as well as ATP and WTA tours, in recent years, and will now house them on the dedicated channel in the UK and Ireland. Prime Video had held the rights to all three competitions before, but is now without any tennis rights.

There will be over 4,000 matches and 80 tournaments annually shown by Sky Sports, both through the linear channel and its Now streaming platform. Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from February 11, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the Sky Sports mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on Now Bonus Streams.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available on channel 408 on 11 February, before moving permanently to 407 from 13 February.

It gets started with the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, which will include players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek. It will then feature the ATP Tour’s event in Rotterdam, which will feature Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev.

Gigi Salmon will present Sky’s coverage, with Jonathan Overend commentating. Tim Henman and Laura Robson will provide analysis of the action. It’s coverage will be sponsored by presenting partner Lexus.

In addition to live matches, Sky Sports Tennis promises to also show interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and expert insights - as well as select catch up content.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “It’s an exciting moment for Sky Sports as we launch a new home for tennis fans, and Sky Sports Tennis will give millions of homes easy access to watch the best players in the world all year round.

“We’re proud to be the undisputed home of live sport for fans in the UK and Ireland, and this new channel will add value for our customers, enabling them to enjoy even more of the sports they love.”