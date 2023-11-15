Sky Sports has agreed a three-year extension to its broadcast deal with the PGA Of America.

This will see the broadcaster continue to air the PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship in the UK and Ireland up to and including at least the 2026 events. This means that in 2024, Sky will show all four men’s Majors, all five women’s Majors and both men’s and women’s tours - over 100 tournaments in total.

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place 13-19 May at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. The 2024 Senior PGA Championship returns for an historic sixth time to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Mich., 23-26 May.

PGA of America chief commercial officer Jeff Price said: “We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports. This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May. We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience.”

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht added: “We’re really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years. It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport, alongside our great partners at the PGA.”