No Championship, League One, League Two, or National League games will be taking place at the same time

The Premier League has announced that Manchester City’s clash with Leeds United on 6 May will be broadcast on Sky Sports, despite it being played at 3pm on a Saturday.

This falls within the blackout period of 2.45-5.15pm, but there will be no Championship, League One, League Two, or National League matches being played at the same time. The National League has no fixtures that weekend, and the other three competitions have their fixtures to the Sunday and Monday, with it being a bank holiday weekend and the final round of league fixtures for the competitions.

The Premier League released a statement: “With Manchester City visiting Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday 9 May, their home match with Leeds United has moved from Sunday 7 May to 15:00 BST on Saturday 6 May.

“The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the UK, subject to further consultation with relevant stakeholders regarding Article 48.

“The usual Saturday 12:30 BST UK live broadcast slot has been avoided so as not to clash with the King’s Coronation, while a later kick-off is not possible due to police resourcing.”

The EFL has recently made signals that it would be open to ending the 3pm black out, including in an interview its chief commercial officer Ben Wright had with Broadcast Sport. However, the Premier League has been reported to be against the idea.