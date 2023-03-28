Kevin Pietersen, Charlotte Edwards, and Ricky Ponting are among the experts to take part

Sky Sports has revealed its on-screen lineups for the men’s and women’s Ashes taking place this summer.

Both series are taking place over June and July in the UK this summer, and will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. Only one match between the two series is clashing, but the two presentation teams are separate with the exception of Mark Butcher and Mel Jones working on both men’s and women’s series.

The men’s series will be covered by Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain, Ricky Ponting, Mel Jones, Mark Taylor, Mike Atherton, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Butcher, Dinesh Karthik, and Sir Andrew Strauss (Lord’s test only for the Ruth Strauss Foundation).

Meanwhile, the women’s series will see Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Charles Dagnall on screens.

In addition to the Ashes, Sky Sports recently announced that it is co-exclusively airing the IPL with DAZN in the UK, and it is also showing the WPL. Earlier this year, the broadcaster agreed its first direct deal with the ICC for the ODI and T20 World Cups until the end of 2031.