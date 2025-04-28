The research uncovers what’s driving fan engagement, where the biggest opportunities lie, and how the industry can accelerate growth

Sky Sports has released a study on women’s sport fandom called ‘The role of women’s sport fandom in the future of sports’.

The report is based on in-depth research to uncover what’s driving fan engagement, where the biggest opportunities lie, and how the industry can accelerate growth.

Sky Sports says the report provides vital insights for rightsholder, brands and sponsors looking to capitalise on the rising momentum of women’s sport.

Key findings include: Women’s sport has a broad appeal – 80% of UK sports fans are passionate about both men’s and women’s sports, rising to 85% among under-35s.

Fans of both men’s and women’s sports are more commercially valuable – They have a higher average income, spend 5 hours more on sports content per month, and are 10% more likely to pay for sports subscriptions.

Closing the commitment gap will unlock the commercial potential of women’s sports: Currently, more men’s sports fans are committed to the sports they engage with compared to women’s sports fans. Focusing on closing this passion gap is key to unlocking future growth.

Fans are drawn to the distinct qualities of women’s sport: The appeal of women’s sports goes beyond gender, with fans valuing the technical skill, relatability and inclusivity that sets them apart.

Improving the discoverability of women’s sport content will deepen fandom: Fans of women’s sport find content around player personalities, skills, and stories harder to find compared to men’s sports, despite a higher interest in them.

The full report can be downloaded by clicking the image above, or by clicking here.