It has also renewed its agreement with The Hundred in the UK

Bristol-based SLX has been named the official supporter of broadcast lighting and rigging for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

It will provide its lighting and rigging services to 29 outer Paris venues throughout the duration of the games. The company, which is certified as a B-Corp, has also been reselected for cricket competition The Hundred, which got underway this week.

In addition, all of the company's delivery vehicles now run on HVO fuel and over 50% of the firm's energy at its head office comes from solar sources.

SLX CEO Alastair Currie said: “2024 is proving to be a big year for us, not only are we showcasing our ability to handle large-scale events as an official supporter at the Paris Olympics. We have also been working hard to expand our offer to many different and diverse cultural, arts, heritage and sporting events and venues – both large scale and smaller.

“This has only been possible with the hard work and commitment to excellence of the team. This year’s growth demonstrates our desire to lead the industry, not just with technical expertise and innovation, but also in doing business responsibly and ensuring a focus on sustainable practices.”