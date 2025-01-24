IMG will continue to broadcast the Australian Open on its Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels through to 2027.

It has extended its rights agreement with the tennis tournament, and will continue to air 150+ hours of coverage each year on airlines and cruises - as it has done since 2012. The agreement includes broadcasting original programming related to the Australian Open throughout the year.

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park, and show the Premier League, FIA Formula One World Championship™, NBA, golf’s majors, tennis grand slams, cricket tournaments and more.

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Sport 24, a long-term valued broadcast partner of the Australian Open. This extension means Tennis Australia will continue our commitment to making Australian Open matches and original content accessible to fans whether they’re 30,000ft in the sky or in the middle of the ocean.”

Richard Wise, SVP of content and channels at IMG, said: “Sport 24 has been bringing passengers live coverage of the world-renowned Australian Open for over 12 years and we’re delighted to extend our relationship. As audiences around the world gear up for more thrilling finals this weekend, Sport 24 will be showcasing all the biggest moments across airlines and cruise ships worldwide, so you don’t need to miss a minute of the action.”