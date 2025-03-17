IMG will broadcast all 104 matches live on their inflight and inship channels on Sport 24

IMG has secured the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26 to the Inflight and Cruise Ship markets, on its channel Sport 24.

The agreement gives IMG exclusive live rights to broadcast all 104 matches on the Sport 24 channels globally.

The FIFA World Cup 26 takes place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

During the previous World Cup, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra aired 172 live hours of action, with over 1.4 million passengers tuning in to watch inflight.

It also showed the World Cup on cruise lines, live from the pool decks and lounges.

Sport 24 can be viewed on 610 aircrafts and 119 cruise ships, which include Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Carnival Group, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line and Fred Olsen.

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park, near London’s Heathrow Airport.

Jean-Christophe Petit, director of media partnerships at FIFA, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with IMG which will ensure millions of fans, whether they are in the air or out at sea, will have access to the FIFA World Cup. IMG will broadcast all 104 matches live on their inflight and inship channels, ensuring exceptional coverage of sport’s most iconic tournament through IMG’s footprint.”

Richard Wise, SVP content and channels, at IMG, added: “Sport 24 is all about bringing passengers live coverage of the world’s greatest sporting competitions, wherever they are in the world. Over past tournaments, we’ve seen the FIFA World Cup’s unique ability to spark viral moments as passengers celebrate historic victories together. We are delighted to once again broadcast extensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup live across our channels, so that fans never miss a minute of the action.”