The Sport Social Podcast Network has added two new football podcasts, The Winter View and The England Pod.

The Winter View, launched in February, sees former The Times and The Daily Telegraph journalist Henry Winter analyse the latest happenings in the world of football, as well as in-depth interviews with famous figures from the sport.

Winter said: “I’m really excited to be working with Footwork and Sport Social on my new podcast. It’s like signing for an ambitious team brimming with energy and ideas. They immediately understood the concept of The Winter View – to bring an experienced, measured eye to fast-developing footballing stories. I’ve covered nine World Cups, 25+ Champions League finals and more than 4,000 other games. Immediacy is key in the modern media world. Immediacy with perspective is what I hope The Winter View will deliver.”

Meanwhile, The England Pod returns after an initial run during Euro 2024. Hosted by George Elek and Ali Maxwell, the creators of Not The Top 20 Pod, alongside David Walker from Football Cliches, the show will cover the latest men’s and women’s national team news with humour and analysis. It first returned on 10 March, and will now be a full-time project.

Maxwell said: “Having run initially during Euro 2024, the start of The England Pod journey was defined, typically, by glorious failure: a rollercoaster run to the Final, a raucous day and night in Dortmund, and yet another defeat at the final hurdle.

“Detailed football discussion with debate, humour and opinion, with one common thread: we want England’s football teams to win, and we will support them all the way. With the Lionesses in Switzerland for the Euros in July and Thomas Tuchel leading the senior men’s team to North America for next summer’s World Cup, it’s a fantastic time for a new channel dedicated to England’s football teams and its fans.”

Stefan Doyle, head of the Sport Social Podcast Network, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome The England Pod to the network. England’s journey to the 2026 World Cup is just beginning, and this podcast will be an essential companion for fans. Before the podcast jets across the Atlantic, we’re excited to see what the podcast can achieve this summer with its coverage of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 when the Lionesses bid to retain their title in Switzerland.”

He added on The Winter View, “Henry Winter is one of the most influential football voices in the UK, and we’re delighted he’s bringing The Winter View to Sport Social. His reputation and insights are unmatched, and this podcast is a must-listen for any football fan. It leans into the trend of shorter, more regular audio content to match ever changing audio consumption habits.”