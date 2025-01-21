Football transfers podcast Decision Makers has launched in partnership with podcast network Sport Social.

The show looks at the deals and strategies shaping the sport, featuring insights from those in the industry. Hugh Woozencroft presents, alongside former Premier League player Curtis Davies and FIFA licensed agent and managing director of Unique Sports Group Marlon Fleischmann.

In the first episode the trio speak to Fulham and Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey about ‘The Anatomy of a Football Transfer’. Future episodes will include Football & the Media, Scouting & Recruitment, The Role of a Football Agent, FFP & PSR, and more.

Fleischmann said: “Football has never been bigger than it is today. For most of us, it consumes our daily lives, yet it still feels as though supporters only see or hear about a fraction of the big decisions being made behind the scenes at their clubs or in the dressing room. This podcast is all about bringing that in depth knowledge from leading industry professionals as to how and why those decisions are made.

“We want to have those conversations and tackle some of the key issues. I think kicking the series off with an episode about how transfers actually happen in the middle of a transfer window is a great place to start.”

Woozencroft commented: “This podcast will be a huge eye-opener, even for those of us immersed in sport on a daily basis. You’ll find out some tricks of the trade, some helpful tips but also some of the secrets of the industry. The expert guests share a wealth of knowledge, and we can’t wait to share it with all of you. Some of what we discover, you just wouldn’t believe.’”

Davies added: “Having been on the playing side I thought I knew it all, but listening to the stories told on this podcast really opened my eyes to how different relationships operate. We bring a broad range of guests from different fields that all paint a vivid picture of the way the modern-day game actually operates.”