The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced a dedicated FAST channel for SquashTV (the broadcast arm of the PSA) in the United States.

The SquashTV channel is now live on Amazon Freevee in the US, providing access to 24 hours of coverage of professional squash, seven days a week, for free.

The channel will roll out on further US and international platforms throughout 2024 and has been developed and is operated in partnership with C15 Studio.

SQUASHTV will feature live broadcasts from the biggest squash tournaments on the international professional circuit. It will also feature full-match replays, highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes programming that will satisfy even the most hardcore squash fans.

The channel begins by serving up coverage of the Manchester Open, which takes place this week (22-26 May).

PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden, said: “The launch of a dedicated FAST channel will help us take the next step as we look to expand our audience through new avenues. One of our key goals is to make squash more accessible and attract new audiences to the sport. Given the massive scale of audience we can reach through FAST, it made perfect sense to partner with C15 Studio, FAST and sports industry leaders, to launch SquashTV.

“While our initial launch will be limited to the United States, we will expand the channel’s reach into other territories across the globe throughout 2024. We look forward to working closely with C15 Studio to further develop the SquashTV FAST channel and believe it will provide an exciting platform for squash fans to engage with their favourite players and tournaments.”

Amory Schwartz, president and co-founder at C15 Studio added: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with the PSA to create this channel and introduce new fans to squash. SQUASHTV will give viewers a mirror into the fastest and most thrilling of all racquet sports. With the world’s top players showcasing their talents in gorgeous glass courts in iconic locations throughout the world, SquashTV will invigorate huge interest in the sport.”