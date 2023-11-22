The Premiere, at Odeon Luxe West End was attended by O’Sullivan, David Beckham, Stephen Hendry, Jimmy White, Judd Trump and Ronnie Wood

Studio 99 (Beckham, Save Our Squad) and Prime Video hosted the premiere of the feature documentary Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything last night, with guests entering via a snooker-themed ‘green carpet’.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything will be available to stream tomorrow (Thursday 23 Nov) on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland. On Friday, the documentary will open in select cinemas nationwide.

The premiere was held at Odeon Luxe West End (Leicester Square) and attendees included Ronnie O’Sullivan and fellow snooker players Stephen Hendry, Jimmy White and Judd Trump, who all feature in the documentary.

O’Sullivan was joined by his daughter Lily, his son Ronnie Jr, his mother Maria, and his partner, the actress Laila Rouass. Executive Producer and Studio 99 co-founder David Beckham, alongside his son, Cruz Beckham were also in attendance, and Beckham, the film’s director Sam Blair and Ronnie O’Sullivan joined the host Alastair Campbell for a live Q&A following the Premiere.

Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Ronnie Wood were also at the screening.

The Premiere, which Broadcast Sport attended, was also streamed to over 85 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

This feature length documentary, from filmmaker Sam Blair, explores how one of the most revered and accomplished British sporting heroes is able to function at the highest level despite a constant battle with his inner demons. The film focuses on understanding Ronnie’s genius, illuminating his past through never-before-seen archive family footage and charts his rise to fame from his early teens and the mental challenges he has overcome in the pursuit of perfection.

It features intimate and revealing interviews with Ronnie O’Sullivan and some of his closest family, friends and competitors – including Damien Hirst, Ronnie Wood, snooker legends Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry.

The film is directed by Sam Blair (Make Us Dream, Keep Quiet, Maradona ‘86), and edited by Sam Blair and Paul Monaghan. Cinematography is by Edward Edwards (Grenfell; The Untold Story), and it has an original score by BAFTA nominated Roger Goula (All That Breathes, Make Us Dream). It is produced by James Davidson for Studio 99 (Beckham, Save Our Squad), and executive produced by Nicola Howson, David Gardner, Ross Connolly and David Beckham. Distribution is by MetFilms.