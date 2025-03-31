It’s partnered with LTN to make the move, reducing costs and gaining flexibility and reliability benefits

Tennis Channel is partnering with LTN to migrate its 24/7 sports network from satellite to IP-based distribution.

The move eliminates the costs and constraints of satellite, while gaining greater flexibility and reliability, through LTN’s IP network, which is built for live video.

IP channel distribution enables scale, streamlined management and easy customisation while significantly reducing costs tied to legacy hardware systems and infrastructures.

Tennis Channel is the only place to watch men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA Tour competition in the USA.

It airs a traditional linear service and is also available as a direct-to-consumer product via its app and website.

Tennis Channel also offers documentaries, coaching tips, special features and other original programs to American tennis fans.

Del Parks, President Technology at Tennis Channel owner, Sinclair, said: “We have a very long and successful relationship with LTN. They are the only player that actually exceeds the reliability of legacy satellite. Just as importantly, LTN is far more than just a network. They deliver true end-to-end project management and hands-on support to simplify complex distribution transitions. Working alongside our technical team, led by Paul Spinelli, LTN is a critical partner as Sinclair explores new services and expands into new markets.”

Rick Young, LTN’s SVP, global products, adds: “Major sports networks are eliminating satellite delivery so they can scale with ease while driving new revenue growth. We’ve been fortunate to collaborate with the innovative teams at Sinclair and the Tennis Channel for many years. We’re excited to team up with them to find creative ways to leverage our multicast-ready global media enrichment network. Transitioning from satellite was just the beginning — the possibilities only grow from here.”