The NBA has revealed that the NBA app has received over six million downloads in Europe and the Middle East since launching in September 2022.

In the UK, viewership of all live and off-court content on the app has increased 52% in the last year.

UK users spend an average of an hour a week on the platform, which is an increase of 24% year on year.

The app provides an all-in-one location for basketball content, including access to live and on-demand games throughout the season via the NBA League Pass.

The NBA app also includes NBA Play, enabling users to access interactive games such as NBA Blast and NBA Hoop Connect.

The NBA has also confirmed AI will soon be used in the app to translate live games in real-time with various language options across Europe and the Middle East.

Other features of the app include a ‘For You’ Page, inspired by social media platforms, which features content personalised to individual preference, alerts, players and team highlights.

The feed curates live game highlights in video format nightly, while also featuring social media style ‘stories’ to ensure fans are up to date on in-progress games.