TikTok has become an official supplier to the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

The social media platform will bring the two competitions to its users, with hashtags such as #Bilbao and #ChampsElysees promoting each individual stage.

There will also be daily content on the official @LeTourDeFrance account, and a dedicated search page, #TourdeFrance, for teams, riders, partners, fans to publish videos to.

The Tour de France takes place 1-23 July, while the Tour de France Femmes is immediately afterwards, 23-30 July.

Marlène Masure, general manager operations at TikTok France, Benelux, Southern Europe, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with the 2023 edition of the Tour de France. The creativity of the TikTok community will bring an undeniably fresh perspective to both the men’s and women’s competition, as well as unrivalled visibility, along with the commitment and dedication of these extraordinary athletes!”

Julien Goupil, media and partnerships director at Tour de France organiser A.S.O added: “The uniqueness of the content offered by TikTok is a perfect match for the Tour de France’s ambition: to make the event known everywhere, to everyone and with the spontaneous and creative eye of fans. The content created at the roadside will enhance existing coverage and bring the public together around the event even more widely.”