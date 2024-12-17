The Tiledmedia Player creates a mosaic of live action of different on-screen feeds by dividing streamed video into small ‘tiles’

Tiledmedia has unveiled the latest iteration of its Tiledmedia Player, which enables a new way to present sports, using ‘tiled streaming’.

Tiledmedia Player makes it possible for streamed video to be divided into smaller ‘tiles’, to create a mosaic of live action of different on-screen feeds.

The player’s multiview capability is useful for sports where the live action takes place across a wide area, such as motorsports, road racing, cycling, golf and equestrian sports.

The viewer chooses which of the streaming tiles of content they want to see as their main feed, while still being able to keep on top of the action going on elsewhere.

Tiledmedia describes switching feeds as “instant and frictionless with frame-accurate cross-feed synchronisation, and audio is uninterrupted”.

Rob Koenen, Tiledmedia co-founder and chief business officer, said: “We stream what you see at the resolution which you see it, with the required bandwidth and image resolution dynamically assigned. This eliminates bandwidth wastage for the service provider, resulting in more efficient distribution, and better enjoyment for viewers.”

The Tiledmedia video player runs on all devices, including all Apple and Android devices (tablets, smartphones, TV dongles, etc), web browsers and XR headsets.

The Tiledmedia Player was launched earlier this year and has since been used by sports rightsholders “Including blue-chip broadcasters, streamers, and sports associations, in various international markets,” says Tiledmedia.

Broadcast Sport caught up with Koenen last week in London, who told us: “Our customers are sports rightsholders – it works well in allowing the director to show live multi-camera feeds to the viewer who can then decide which one they would like to watch. It enables the viewer to see things like the live feeds from onboard cameras in motorsports, for example.

“We know how many feeds the customer is putting out using the player, so we can manage the bandwidth dynamically, ensuring the viewer always gets the best quality feed and resolution.”