TNT Sports has agreed a deal with DAZN to sublicence the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well as the French, Spanish, and German top divisions of women’s football.

TNT and DAZN will co-broadcast one game a week from the UWCL group stages, in addition to each quarter-final, semi-final, and the final. Chelsea’s trip to Real Madrid on 15 November will be the first game to come under the agreement.

Under the same licence agreement, NT Sports will screen one game a week from the top flight leagues from, Division 1 (France), Liga F (Spain) and the Frauen Bundesliga (Germany). Coverage begins with the women’s El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF from the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday 19 November.

The live coverage will be supported by reports and analysis on the TNT Sports App and TNT Sports’ dedicated social and digital platforms.

DAZN will continue to be the home of all 61 UWCL fixtures, and it announced its broadcast plans last week. It has begun its move away from providing the competition for free on YouTube, with the first four matchdays on the streaming platform before the games shift to DAZN’s services.

Trojan Paillot, SVP of sports rights acquisitions and syndication at Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “As a multi-sport broadcaster, it is our responsibility to reflect the diversity of our audiences and society. Our mission is to bring parity to live coverage of world-class sport irrespective of gender and we have made it our mission to illuminate the stories of female athletes all year-round.

“To enable this, we always look for opportunities to expand our women’s sport portfolio to offer fans the greatest choice and we are therefore delighted to collaborate with DAZN to show UEFA Women’s Champions League games in the UK and Ireland alongside some of the best matches from the top European leagues. We plan to support the burgeoning interest in women’s football in this country and to serve fans with the coverage and content the players deserve to support the continued growth of the sport for all to enjoy.”