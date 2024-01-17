Football Is For Everyone will be presented by Owen and his son

TNT Sports will premiere Football Is For Everyone, a documentary on the England Partially Sighted Futsal Team as they geared up for the 2023 IBSA World Games, on 30 January.

Presented by Michael Owen and his son, James, who was diagnosed with chronic eye condition Stargardt disease at the age of 8, Football Is For Everyone sees the pair aim to understand more about James’ condition through the lens of the England Partially Sighted Futsal Team.

TNT Sports has worked with the FA and sponsor EE on the documentary, with access including interviews with the players and coaching staff as they prepared for the IBSA World Games on home soil.

The broadcaster commissioned the programme, which was produced and directed by Mark Sharman, Theo Lee Ray and Isobel Williams.

Scott Young, Group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe said: “Football Is For Everyone offers an intimate look at the obstacles many face to play the sport they love. It was a pleasure to work closely with Michael and James on this project, particularly as it shows how the beautiful game can bring people together and, hopefully, inspire more inclusivity and accessibility in football.”

Football Is For Everyone will air on TNT Sports 1 at 11pm on 30 January, and will also be available on discovery+ from the same time.