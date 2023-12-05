TNT Sports is to broadcast the England women’s cricket tour of India, starting 6 December with a T20 clash.

The tour consists of three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium followed by a four-day test match at the DY Patel Stadium, and will be shown on TNT Sports as well as the discovery+ app. Reshmin Chowdhury will present alongside former England internationals Alex Hartley and Lydia Greenway, with the first match airing from 1pm on 6 December.

England Women last toured India in 2019, losing 2-1 in the ODI leg of the tour before turning the tables to claim the T20I series 3-0.

Schedule for England Women’s Tour of India: Wednesday 6 December: India v England (1st IT20) - TNT Sports 1, 1:00pm

Saturday 9 December: India v England (2nd IT20) - TNT Sports 2, 1:00pm

Sunday 10 December: India v England (3rd IT20) - TNT Sports 3, 1:00pm

Thursday 14 December – Sunday 17 December: Test match - TNT Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2, 4:00am

TNT Sports and discovery+ are also currently airing the England men’s side’s tour of the West Indies. Jos Buttler’s side lost the first ODI match earlier this week, with two more ODIs and five T20 games to follow.

Image: ICC