TNT Sports will host broadcast the BBC’s FA Cup fixtures, once the pair’s rights deal begins next season.

Currently, the BBC and ITV show the cup competition, and have done since the 2021/22 campaign. However, from 2025/26, the majority of the competition will be shown by TNT Sports following a rights deal agreed last year. That agreement guaranteed a free-to-air element to the coverage, which TNT has partnered with the BBC for ahead of using its own linear Quest channel or YouTube channel.

The pay-TV provider will air selected First and Second Round games, and then every match from the third round onwards. Meanwhile, the BBC will show 14 matches, including one semi-final and the final. This is a similar situation to when the BBC worked with BT Sport, the former name of TNT Sports, from 2014 until 2021.

Speaking to Broadcast Sport, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe group SVP, content, production and business operations, Scott Young, revealed that TNT will be host broadcasting the BBC’s fixtures too, and that it will, “work closely with the BBC,” as the pair do on other competitions thy share, such as the Olympics.

He added that recently appointed head of football Pete Thomas, “will lead on the most expansive coverage [of the tournament] ever, on all of our platforms.” Young is keen to promote the FA Cup’s, “different style of football,” and unique history, pointing to the wide range of clubs that take part. Thomas added: “I can’t wait to work on the FA Cup broadcasts.

The broadcaster is expected to use documentaries to give a fans more access to the teams and stories that comprise the FA Cup, leaning into Thomas’ experience as a producer at documentary specialist Noah Media Group, as well as content across its streaming platform discovery+ and social channels. This is part of an overall strategy to lean into TNT’s “maverick,” side, and give Thomas the, “licence to tell the story in new ways, pushing clubs beyond their comfort zones as long as the trust is there” - Young explained on Thomas’ appointment.