Warner Bros. Discovery is to retire the Eurosport branding here to consolidate its sports rights under a single brand

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is killing off the Eurosport brand in the UK and Ireland.

All Eurosport live and non-live content will move to TNT Sports on 28 February 2025 and WBD’s Eurosport-branded linear channels, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, will no longer exist.

The move simplifies WBD’s sports offering in the UK, consolidating it under a single brand – TNT Sports.

Elsewhere, Eurosport’s channels and brand will remain unchanged in more than 50 other countries and territories where it’s available today.

TNT Sports’ rights in the UK and Ireland include Australian Open & Roland-Garros tennis, Grand Tour cycling, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event, British and World Superbikes, snooker and the Olympic Games 2026-2032 alongside the Premier League, UEFA European club football, Premiership men’s and women’s rugby, MotoGP, international cricket, UFC and boxing.

These will all now be exclusively available in the UK and Ireland on TNT Sports and its streaming home, discovery+.

And then, next year, once WBD has launched streaming service Max in the UK, this will then become the streaming home for TNT Sports, which will no longer be on Discovery+.

WBD is also putting a selection of sports programming, documentaries and live sport on free-to-air channel Quest. This will mainly be used as a taster and driver of traffic to TNT Sports.

TNT Sports was first launched in the UK and Ireland in 2023, following the acquisition of BT Sport by WBD.

Scott Young, group SVP, content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe (pictured above), said: “Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans.

“This move in the UK and Ireland will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens, which remains a fundamental part of the success of grassroots through to elite.

“TNT Sports will also continue to bring more content to fans on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel Quest. In 2025, this will include broadcasting every MotoGP Sprint race, adding to existing live Bennetts British Superbikes coverage, a brand-new weekly cycling show covering all key moments of the season, continue highlights of the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a España, plus premiere a range of new sports documentaries.”

Broadcast Sport also spoke to Young about the move. He told us: “We don’t produce programmes thinking as TNT Sports or Eurosport, we produce them as WBD, and we need a single destination for that content in the UK are Ireland. The move will bring an increased audience to what’s currently on Eurosport and will simplify our branding.”

Asked whether WBD will also make similar branding decisions elsewhere in Europe over time, Young said: “We don’t have that challenge outside of the UK as we only have one brand there anyway, which is Eurosport. Eurosport is a less strong brand in the UK, compared to TNT Sports, so it makes sense to keep the TNT Sports brand here.”

Young also addressed whether WBD would be looking to further increase TNT Sports’ sports rights over the coming year. He explained: “We’ll always take a look at rights when they become available, to see where they might fit into our existing ecosystem. We’re always open for business for sports rights, but we don’t need every sport right available.”