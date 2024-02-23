Tom Skinner and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock have been named the hosts of series four of Talksport podcast The Men’s Room.

The pair take over from series three hosts Rory Jennings and Ade Oladipo, and will discuss a range of topics and issues affecting men - including addiction, gambling and dementia to prison life, mental health and relationships. The new series launches on 24 February, with episodes to release weekly.

The duo will be joined by special guests from all walks of life, including John Stiles, son of Nobby Stiles, 1966 World Cup winner, football manager and ex-player Matt Etherington, Josh Hughes, AKA The Tourettes Barber, James ‘Arg’ Argent of Towie fame and even competitive eater and YouTuber Adam Moran, AKA ‘Beard Meets Food’.

In addition, there will be lighter episodes and moments, from discussions around Tom’s tumultuous stint on The Apprentice, Razor squaring up with an ex-inmate and even the presenters’ wives coming in to talk about their marriages.

Skinner said: “Really looking forward to hosting the show alongside the legend that is Neil Razor Ruddock. We’ve had challenging conversations tackling big topics, meeting some fantastic guests with plenty of laughs along the way. It’s gonna be a blast!’”

Head of Talksport Liam Fisher commented: “We’re thrilled to bring another season of The Men’s Room to its fans. The show is such an important exploration of men’s mental health, and provides an incredible platform for open conversation and guidance. Tune in from this Saturday to hear some amazing stories and life lessons from a cohort of brilliant guests.”