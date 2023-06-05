BT Sport is making its live coverage from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul from 6pm available for fans to watch for free

BT Sport is making the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (10 June) available for free. Fans will be able to watch the clash between Manchester City and Inter live for free via the BT Sport app, btsport.com or on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

This follows the broadcaster making the finals of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League available for free to everyone in the UK to watch.

BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League final begins on Friday 9 June with a live preview show from Instabul on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Its free-to-air coverage live from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, begins at 6pm.

It will be hosted by Jake Humphrey, with the prersentation team including Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Darren Fletcher, Steve McManaman and Des Kelly.

On 18 July, BT Sport will merge into TNT Sports, following its acquisition by Warner Bros Discovery Sports. It will show the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing and WWE.