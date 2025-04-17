The agreement will see IMG represent and advise the Association on the international and domestic media rights of the US Open Tennis Championships

The United States Tennis Association has announced a multi-year extension and expansion of its partnership with IMG that will see IMG represent and advise the United States Tennis Association on both the international and domestic media rights of the US Open Tennis Championships.

IMG advised and represented the United States Tennis Association throughout the recent renewal negotiation with ESPN to continue broadcasting the US Open in the US, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean through to 2037.

The United States Tennis Association has been working with IMG since 2011, with the aim to grow its international reach, fan engagement, and media rights revenues.

The 2024 US Open was watched by a record-breaking global audience of more than 175 million and broadcast in more than 200 territories across 60 channels.

Kirsten Corio, chief commercial officer, United States Tennis Association, said: “IMG has been an integral part of the US Open’s growth, ensuring that it reaches core fans and new audiences across the world through innovative local and regional media distribution partnerships. We are thrilled to extend the relationship with IMG to together bring the most spectacular sports and entertainment event to the world for many more years to come.”

Ed Mallaburn, SVP, sports management, IMG, added: “The US Open has grown into one of the world’s most engaging and exciting sporting events, capturing the attention of audiences of all ages, spanning far beyond tennis and sports fans. The United States Tennis Association continues to push the boundaries of what is possible onsite and onscreen, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue to support such a bold and innovative rightsholder. The sport of tennis needs to leverage its unique assets in an ever-changing ecosystem and this year’s revamped mixed doubles event is a perfect example of how the United States Tennis Association is doing this.”