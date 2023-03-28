Viaplay Group EVP and chief sports officer Peter Nørrelund will step down from his role in April, after handing in his resignation.

Nørrelund will remain available to the company during his notice period, and group president and CEO Anders Jensen will assume responsibility for Viaplay Sports until a successor or revised organisational structure is presented.

Nørrelund has spent 20 years with Viaplay Group, under several guises. This began with joining Modern Times Group (MTG) in Denmark in 2003, before being promoted to Group head of sports in 2013. Following the split of MTG and Nordic Entertainment Group (now Viaplay Group) in 2018, he served as an advisor on sports rights to Jensen, and has been chief sports officer since 2020.

Jensen said: “It has been a true pleasure to work with Peter as we have built Viaplay Group into the European sports streaming powerhouse that we are today. Peter has been instrumental in our success across our 11 European markets. After a long and successful tenure, it is only natural that Peter now wants to pursue new professional challenges and we wish him all the very best.”

Nørrelund added: “I’m grateful to have been part of such an amazing journey over the past two decades. I can’t think of a faster-moving or more innovative media company – and the dynamic launches in new markets in recent years have been the most exciting time in my professional life. Now it’s time to try something else, and I leave Viaplay Sports in good shape and ready for the next phase, with an amazing portfolio of rights and super-strong operational people who will ensure Viaplay is always in the forefront when it comes to world-class sports.”

Viaplay launched in the UK late last year, shortly after acquiring Premier Sports - which it has rebranded under Viaplay. Jensen spoke to Broadcast Sport about the platform’s plans in the territory after that purchase, and then Premier Sports CEO Richard Sweeney told us about what its sport offering will bring to the market.