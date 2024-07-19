The Volleyball Nations League has reported record-breaking viewership following the completion of its 2024 season.

China saw a cumulative audience of 268 million with 168 hours of live broadcast on CCTV. The VNL is the second highest sport broadcast in China for 2024, with peak viewership reaching 23.6 million, and four out of the top ten live sports broadcasts in China in 2024 are from the VNL.

In Poland, a cumulative audience of 46 million tuned into the VNL, with 409 hours of live broadcast on the Polsat network. The Women’s VNL match between Poland and Germany was the second highest sport programme on the channel for 2024. Nine of the top ten live sport broadcasts on the Polsat network are from this year’s VNL.

Türkiye saw the women’s match between the USA and Türkiye on TRT SPOR record 804,000 viewers, ranking as the second highest live sport broadcast on TRT network in 2024. The cumulative audience in the country reached 11.3 million with 240 hours of live broadcast.

In Thailand, the match between Thailand and China on Channel 7 achieved a live average audience of 3.7 million, the highest sport audience in Thailand for 2024, with a peak of 4.6 million viewers. The cumulative audience of live broadcasts in Thailand reached 38.4 million with 53 hours of live broadcast.

Finally, in Brazil, the men’s VNL match between Brazil and Italy attracted 2.8 million viewers, and the women’s match between Brazil and Serbia drew 2.5 million viewers on TV Globo. Brazil also saw a total unique reach for the VNL 2024 of 10.9m individuals, a 27% increase from 2023.

In addition, the competition reached 23.3 million engagements on social media, and there have been 127 million views on the organiser, Volleyball World’s, website since the competition began.

Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor said: “We are thrilled with the extraordinary success of the VNL 2024. These impressive metrics highlight the VNL’s global appeal and the increasing popularity of volleyball as a premier international sport. These record-breaking figures highlight the commercial potential of volleyball as we continue to expand our reach and attract new audiences worldwide. We are committed to continuing to elevate the sport, engaging with our passionate fan base, and delivering world-class volleyball experiences that also create significant opportunities for our partners.”