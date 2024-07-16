Warner Bros. Discovery and YouTube have announced a content partnership for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This agreement will see YouTube creators onsite during the games to capture content from unique in-stadium positions, Paris’ iconic Olympic venues and at WBD House – Warner Bros. Discovery’s rooftop studio in the heart of the city where Eurosport will host its live shows. Alongside this, other short and long formats will include video diaries from around the city itself, with all content to be shown on Eurosport’s YouTube channel.

The creators include Jakidale (Italy); Rick Azas (Germany); Underrated Hijabi (UK); Robbie Lyle (UK); Meryem Can (Turkey); Gabinouvilla (France); Agnieszka Grzelak Vlog (Poland); Paul Ferrer Z (Spain) and Karina & Marina (Spain).

In addition to the creator content, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be live streamed on YouTube, as well as extensive highlights and original Olympic features published in multiple languages each day throughout the Games.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our ambition is to capture the energy emanating from our remarkable home city of Paris during the Olympics while taking new and existing fans even closer to the Games, the athletes and the stories that will be told.

“Partnering with YouTube and its network of much-loved content creators presents a new opportunity to further expand our Olympic storytelling while enhancing our world-class live coverage in the process. We want everyone to be part of this historic sporting spectacle and we can’t wait to bring exciting new formats to viewers all across Europe which we know will engage new and old fans alike.”

Rob Pilgrim, head of sports at YouTube Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “YouTube has long been a global home for sports content. It’s the place where sports fans not only come to catch up with major sporting events, but also the destination to watch and go deep on everything they love — from commentary to behind the scenes, to how to master a somersault or learn about the history of skateboarding. Through this partnership, Warner Bros. Discovery is catering for the needs of young sports fans by providing never seen before angles to the Games while at the same time building alternative ways to grow their business.”