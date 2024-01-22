Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Olympic programming slate ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

As the rights holder for the event across Europe, including the UK and Ireland, Eurosport and discovery+ will be airing a selection of documentaries, athlete-led content, and other programming to gets audiences ready for the event. The BBC is also broadcasting the Games live in the UK.

One of the main features of the slate is seven-part docuseries Chasing Glory. The fly-on-the-wall documentary looks at six of the world’s most well-known athletes in the build-up to the Games - Norway’s 400m hurdles world record holder and current Olympic champion Karsten Warholm; current and first ever Olympic climbing champion, Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret; Dutch breaking legend and three-time BC One Champion set to compete in the sport’s first ever Olympic competition Menno Van Gorp; Team GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith; cycling legend Peter Sagan, looking for his first Olympic gold after retiring from road racing; and young Tahitian surfer and former World Junior Champion Vahine Ferro.

Chasing Glory is produced by Supercollider, and will premiere on 24 January on Eurosport 2 and discovery+.

In addition, Olympic refugee documentary directed by Oscar-nominated Waad Al-Kateab, We Dare To Dream, is now available on the Eurosport App and discovery+ across Europe. There is also Paris, La Vie Sportive - a documentary film on the city’s cporting history, and The Boys In The Boat - a drama directed by George Clooney that covers the true story of the University of Washington rowing team that rose to represent the US at the 1936 Games in Nazi Germany.

The Eurosport App and discovery+ subscribers are also able to watch the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, taking place from 19 January to 1 February.

Scott Young, group SVP, content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “2024 is set to be one of the most spectacular years of sport the world has ever seen with the Olympic Summer Games in Paris being the jewel in the crown. Our approach to Paris 2024 is to tell the story of these Games through the athletes who compete in an authentic and engaging form of storytelling that brings fans closer than ever to their heroes. We will share these stories to the widest possible audience across Europe by producing year-round programming, in short and long form formats. Our commitment is to screen the widest variety of Olympic sports anywhere while providing immersive coverage that gets to the heart of the action, and the outcomes.

“Our new Olympic programmes, including our flagship series Chasing Glory, will celebrate the inspiring athletes preparing for Paris and better connect them with our viewers to continue building excitement all the way to Games.”