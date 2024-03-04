He will work on the broadcaster’s coverage of Everton vs Manchester United on Saturday

Wayne Rooney will be joining TNT Sports’ coverage of Everton’s trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Saturday.

The former England captain will join ex-Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand as well as Joleon Lescott pitchside, offering insights and analysis into the two Premier League clubs he played for during his 19-year playing career.

The build-up to Manchester United vs Everton on TNT Sports 1 starts with Early Kick-Off from 11:00am fronted by Jules Breach before handing over to Lynsey Hipgrave from 11:30am.

The match kicks off at 12:30pm with Darren Fletcher lead-commentator and Lucy Ward co-commentary duty. The clash will also be available to stream via discovery+.