Warner Bros. Discovery and the Olympic Channel have collaborated on Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds, a feature doc on the ex-Olympic diver.

It will feature exclusive footage, personal family films and candid interviews with Daley and those closest to him, and charts the build-up to his first Olympics in Beijing 2008 at 14 years old, winning gold at Tokyo 2020, his final Olympic appearance at Paris 2024, and now in 2025 as he enjoys family life and considers what is next post-retirement.

Interviewees include Daley’s mother Debbie Daley, husband Dustin Lance Black, mentor Leon Taylor, his first coach Andy Banks, and Jane Figueiredo who coached him to Olympic gold. There is also coverage of Daley’s memorable gold-medal performance at Tokyo 2020 and behind-the-scenes access to footage from Paris 2024, where he was named flag bearer for Team GB and took silver in the 10m synchronised event.

Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds, so named for the amonut of time between jumping from a diving board and hitting the water, will be available on discovery+ in the UK and Ireland from early June, followed by broadcasts on Really and TNT Sports later that month. In mainland Europe, Max and discovery+* will stream it in early June and it will be broadcast on 23 June on Eurosport, while Olympics.com will take the premiere in the US and territories outside of Europe.

Filmed across London, Los Angeles and Paris, the film is produced by Western Edge Pictures and is directed by award-winning filmmaker Vaughan Sivell.

Daley said: “For most of my life, my head has been in competing. I’ve lived in four-year Olympic cycles, trying my best to constantly improve my performance as an athlete. That 14- year-old me back at his first Olympics in Beijing, 2008 has been on such a journey and I’m so grateful for every moment, good and bad. I’ve received incredible support throughout the years, have the most beautiful family and as I reflect on my Silver Medal at Paris 2024, my eyes are on what the future could hold. Thank you so much to the team at Western Edge Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery for helping me share this story.”

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery