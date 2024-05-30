Warner Bros. Discovery has extended its rights agreement with Wimbledon until the end of 2027.

The broadcaster will show the tournament through Eurosport and, where available, Max, in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden. In the UK it will show the men’s and women’s singles finals, and a daily 90 minute highlights programme.

This extends its relationship with the tournament, which began in 2015 with Belgium and expanded to a multi-market deal in 2016. It means that, in the non-UK markets, it will be the only place to watch all of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, the US Open, Wimbledon, and the Olympics.

In the UK, Sky Sports shows the US Open, and the BBC shows Wimbledon as well as the Olympics.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and ayndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our live tennis portfolio encompasses the biggest events in the sport and we have an established reputation for continuing to scale ground-breaking Grand Slam coverage to ever-increasing audiences across Europe. We’re pleased to extend our highly successful partnership with the All England Club beyond a decade which enables us to continue investing in our broadcast production to constantly innovate and find new and even more immersive ways to engage tennis fans with our live coverage and content offer.

“After already engaging record audiences for our exclusive Australian Open coverage this year, an incredible summer of tennis is now underway as we continue to connect fans with every player from every match at Roland-Garros, and with Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Games still to come as part of a monumental year for the sport.”