Navratilova, Henman and Konta join Sky Sports’ line-up for the US Open Tennis Championship 2023

The US Open Tennis Championship has returned to Sky Sports this year, after Prime Video decided to end its tennis deal.

Sky Sports says it plans to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam “like never before”.

Coverage starts on 28 August and will be fronted by Gigi Salmon, with Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend all joining her.

Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament.

Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show both Men’s and Women’s tournaments, alongside Double’s, Mixed Doubles, Juniors, and Wheelchair competitions across its linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels.

Sky says it will use “innovative technology to show the breadth of what the US Open has to offer while engaging new and younger audiences in the sport”, although hasn’t provided further details about what that means as yet.

The new partnership between Sky Sports and the US Open runs through to and includes the 2027 Championship.