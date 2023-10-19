Fans will be able to choose the live feeds they want to watch throughout each race, selecting from 20 different cameras

The UCI Track Champions League returns for its third season this weekend, with extensive coverage across discovery+, the UCI Track Championships League app, Eurosport.com and more.

Innovations

Fans will be able to select the live feeds they want to watch throughout each race, choosing from 20 cameras including Spidercams, five on-board rider cameras, two behind-the-scenes and trackside cameras.

In partnership with AWS, live and historical biometric data will also be provided to fans via on-screen graphics and within the UCI Track Champions League app.

The data showcases the intense physical output riders produce including stats on speed, watts, cadence and heart rate.

Viewers watching on discovery+ will have the chance to use the new timeline marker feature to skip back to key moments throughout the night.

Extensive coverage

A programme called Inside Track, presented by Kate Mason, will feature the insights of UCI Track Champions League ambassadors Sir Chris Hoy and Kristina Vogel, double Olympic medallist, alongside former professional cyclist Adam Blythe and five-time World Champion Pauline Grabosch, who explain the action as it unfolds while interviewing the riders live from the velodromes.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)’s world feed commentators include double Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell, who will cover the action from each venue alongside Rob Hatch. Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy will also provide his expertise during round three in France.

All 150 races will be produced by WBD and covered on its channels and platforms globally, including in 19 languages across Europe comprising 14 live hours.

Alongside live television coverage on Eurosport, WBD will also offer free-to-air highlights in Denmark (6’eren), Sweden (Kanal 9), Norway (Max) and Finland (Kutonen) as well as via Eurosport.com.

Sublicense agreements will also bring fans live free-to-air coverage in Australia, Italy, Japan, Latin America, MENA, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, and Greece to expand the reach of the series to the widest audience.

A 45-minute highlights show including additional data and behind-the-scenes footage will be produced, which airs each Monday.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “When we undertook this project to revolutionise track cycling three years ago, our ambition was to create the most engaging, energising and exciting format to bring the sport to new audiences between Olympic cycles while shining a light on the athletes competing. The continued growth of the UCI Track Champions League is testament to the success of the format, the show our events team has produced in partnership with the UCI, and the immersive on-screen and in-stadium experience we have created to form an unmissable moment in the track cycling calendar.”