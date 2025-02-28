The new halfpipe competition was created by snowboarder and three-time Olympic champion Shaun White

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe has secured multi-year rights to The Snow League - the new halfpipe competition created by snowboarder and three-time Olympic champion Shaun White.

The Snow League’s reimagined competitive formats will deliver “season-long intensity, relentless clutch performances, and jaw-dropping finishes,” says WBD.

The inaugural season sees some of the world’s top winter sports athletes going head-to-head in four competitions at some of the world’s most iconic resorts. The events lead up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The competition kicks off on Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass, USA on 7 - 8 March, with all the action streaming live on Max and discovery+ across Europe as well as a highlights programme on WBD’s premium linear channels.

Fans will be able to watch 36 snowboarding stars battle it out for the chance to be crowned The Snow League World Champion including men’s reigning Olympic halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano (Japan), men’s reigning half-pipe World Champion Chaeun Lee (South Korea) and Beijing 2022 women’s halfpipe medallists Queralt Castellet (Spain) and Sena Tomita (Japan).

Freeskiing will be introduced at the league’s second event in China on 4 - 6 December 2025 and will be featured in all subsequent events.

Event dates and locations: 7- 8 March 2025: Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass, USA (Snowboard) 4- 6 December 2025: Yunding Secret Garden Resort, China (Snowboard and Freeski) 26 – 28 February 2026: Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass, USA (Snowboard and Freeski) 19 – 21 March 2026: LAAX, Switzerland (Snowboard and Freeski)

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “As the Home of Winter Sports, we are proud to bring The Snow League to WBD’s channels in Europe. The addition of this thrilling new snowboard and freeski competition reflects our ongoing commitment to further extending the reach of winter sports, serving dedicated fans while attracting new audiences, and provides the perfect opportunity to expand the storytelling of the sport and its athletes on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond.”

Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League, added: “Snowboarding and freeskiing have an incredible history and fanbase in Europe. The Snow League will reshape the future of winter sports competition. Partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports allows us to showcase the world’s best talent on the biggest stage across all of Europe, and the world.”