The broadcaster’s campaign kicked off with last night’s feature doc, The Right to Race

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe (WBDS) has partnered with Swiss sportswear brand On to produce original programming focused on the challenges faced by refugee athletes.

The content includes feature doc The Right to Race (watch it below), about refugee athlete Dominic Lobalu. This premiered on Eurosport 1 last night.

WBDS will continue to highlight the role athletics can play in improving lives through the production of six athlete profiles for On ambassadors.

Hungry Man Productions worked with On to create The Right to Race, which was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Richard Bullock.

It features archive footage as it follows Dominic Lobalu from his beginnings in Nairobi to life in London, Copenhagen, Monaco, and Brussels. The film centres on the special relationship he forged with his coach in Switzerland, Markus Hagmann, born from a shared love of running.

Dominic Lobalu’s struggle to be recognised by World Athletics as an international contender representing his home country takes centre stage as negotiations continue with the sport’s governing body.

Feliciano Robayna, executive producer and Global head of sports marketing at On, said: “The Right to Race is a captivating story of unwavering grit and charisma that personifies the enduring human spirit. We have been following Dominic’s journey from his origins to his new home and life as a leading athlete in Switzerland. Despite all the setbacks, he has grown to become one of today’s most respected competitors on the world stage. His story is not only about competing and making it to the top but also about representation and belonging. His dreams will undoubtedly come true, thanks to his belief in himself and the support of those around him.”

Mike Rich, head of sports marketing solutions at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “We’re pleased to collaborate with On to champion the stories of refugee athletes and bring greater awareness of their journeys to our audiences. Combining our creative content expertise with our unmatched international reach, we look forward to supporting On to help scale the impact of its work to millions of sports fans across Europe.”

Bullock said: “The Right to Race is largely a story on the trials and tribulations of a refugee athlete. It’s also a touching story of how a growing friendship can persevere and, as a united front, never give up the fight. We were also glad to capture the innermost thoughts and feelings of those who represent World Athletics as a compelling juxtaposition on how the sport’s authority views and responds to the plight of Dominic, as a refugee, trying to claim his identity not just as an athlete but as a human.”