The broadcaster will air all matches throughout the tournament

Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBDS) has revealed it’s showing every match at Roland-Garros live and on-demand on Eurosport and discovery+, with its presentation team including Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe, Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris.

Casper Ruud will also offer his insights exclusively for Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms, while Tim Henman and Barbara Schett will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London.

There will also be localised coverage in Germany with Boris Becker, Barbara Rittner, Andrea Petkovic and Mischa Zverev presenting from Munich for Eurosport Germany. Robert Vinci will provide her expertise for Eurosport Italy and Conchita Martinez, Nicolas Almagro and Anabel Medina-Garrigues form Eurosport’s Spain’s team.

WBDS’s coverage starts on Sunday (28 May) as 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic looks to surpass the absent Rafael Nadal and make history as the first men’s singles player to reach 23 titles by outlasting young prodigy and 2022 US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, two-time Roland-Garros singles champion and current world number one Iga Swiatek will look to overcome Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our raison d’être is to connect fans with the sports and athletes they love. Our wall-to-wall coverage of Roland-Garros presents the perfect opportunity to do this by leveraging our rights, broadcast innovations and deep tennis expertise to scale coverage to the widest possible audience while telling the stories of this iconic tournament and its players.

“We are widely recognised as the Home of Tennis across Europe and are synonymous with Roland-Garros. We look forward to returning in our 35th year of broadcasting this tournament and will cover every angle to create the most complete experience for millions of fans.”

Eurosport will show 273 live hours on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 with full coverage on discovery+ and the Eurosport App, where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

The coverage will be captured through 16 broadcast feeds, six beauty cameras, two press conferences feeds and two interview green screens connected to Eurosport’s local studios around Europe. Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will also be available to watch live as well as the main draw on 25 May.

Eurosport’s experts will front a daily live show hosted from Roland-Garros, which will precede and follow the on-court action to discuss the major talking points with an extended live output planned for the finals weekend.

The Cube studio coverage will feature integration of Hawk-Eye data, and is also connected with green screens on-site in Paris and across Europe to enable live interviews with the players and special guests following matches.

Three-minute highlights packages will also be available for free on Eurosport.com and Eurosport’s YouTube platform, with extended eight-minute highlights of matches for discovery+ and Eurosport App subscribers.

There will also be a new eight-episode series called Tales of Paris, hosted by Alizé Lim and Laura Robson, as they explore Parisian culture and visit some of the city’s famous landmarks that have featured in iconic films and TV shows.