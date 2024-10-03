Name a more powerful duo than sport and music.

This pairing goes back as far as Ancient Greece, where the soul-stirring sound of trumpets would signal the start of competitions at the original Olympic Games. Fast forward 2,000 years and broadcasters today still rely on this blend to create those unforgettable, emotionally charged moments—like we saw at the Paris Olympics.

But a new sonic element is emerging that’s changing the game: sport podcasts. And it’s time to give them the attention they deserve.

The ever-expanding world of podcasting is now intersecting with sport, offering valuable insights that even established broadcasters should pay attention to. As a more agile format, podcasting is reshaping audience expectations—not just in terms of engaging content, but also in sound quality.

When we examine the pioneers of podcasting, there are important lessons for traditional broadcasters to consider regarding their sonic landscapes.

Stay in tune

Sport podcasts fundamentally succeed because they genuinely understand their audience. This doesn’t mean tapping into current gimmicks but respecting the history and heritage behind their respective sports – including their sound and audio signature.

Take, for instance, The Rest Is Football, Gary Lineker’s topical football opinion show produced by his company, Goalhanger. Its sonic identity draws from the rich legacy of traditional football broadcasts like Match of the Day featuring a rousing, upbeat trumpet sound that screams optimism and excitement, while also conjuring memories of the last match you attended.

Similarly, the sonic identity For the Love of Rugby captures the essence of the game by blending tradition with modern energy. Its powerful, resonant tones reflect the intensity and camaraderie found on the field, using dynamic elements that mirror the ebb and flow of a match.

MassiveMusic adopted a similar approach for the sound of the Rugby World Cup, starting with the women’s tournament in 2025. Our goal was to create a sonic identity that moves beyond the ‘traditional’ sounds of rugby, yet still speaks to the essence of the game. This sound features moments of low, powerful energy that transition into bursts of unity and celebration—mirroring the rhythm of the game itself.

The balance between heritage and contemporary energy in sonic signatures for podcasts resonates deeply with fans, reflecting the passion and unity at the heart of these sports. However, this understanding extends far beyond simple sound design.

Real plays

Often the creators of these podcasts are the audience, so they have a vested interest in bringing an authentic fan perspective to the work. The rise of new and emerging channels is democratising content, allowing fresh talent to shine in the sport world.

A great example is The Pitch Side podcast from The Fellas Studios. Instead of featuring sport icons like Gary Lineker, the show highlights YouTubers and fans Theo Baker, Ollie Fletcher (also known as Reev), and Tom Garratt. They discuss football in a casual, humorous way, which makes the podcast feel more relatable. This approach has resonated with listeners, helping it become the number-one football podcast in the UK.

Broadcasters would benefit from examining the success of such podcasts and recognising the value of placing the subject in the hands of passionate fans. Authentic voices and genuine fan moments can help create deeper brand loyalty and community engagement.

However, this doesn’t mean sacrificing professionalism or production quality. Instead, broadcasters should consider the entire soundscape, ensuring it reflects an authentic tone of voice and leverages user-generated content to drive loyalty and affinity with their audience.

This is an idea that MassiveMusic explored with the sound of the UEFA Europa League. We crafted a classical anthem that football fans could connect with as part of the competition’s refreshed identity. To do this, we captured the excitement of a match by incorporating the sound of the chanting crowd. We produced 20 different versions of this, that could be adapted for use in short bumpers for broadcast loops, team line-ups, and match countdowns. When applied to user-generated content online, this distinctive and consistent sound loops back to the broadcaster, associating the theme with a voice that makes the audience feel seen and heard, enabling them to recognise themselves through the sonic branding.

Echoes of Engagement

The convergence of sport and music has consistently produced powerful moments that captivate audiences, lingering long after the final whistle. As podcasting reshapes the media landscape, it’s clear that flexibility, authenticity, and an audience-centric approach offer valuable lessons for traditional broadcasters. Embracing these elements can cultivate deeper emotional resonance within their sonic identities. Throughout history, this blend has created unforgettable experiences, and now it’s time for broadcasters to fully harness its potential—because every great play deserves an equally great soundtrack.

The success of podcasts like The Rest Is Football, For the Love of Rugby, and The Pitch Side demonstrates that respecting the sound of the sport and crafting genuine sonic experiences can foster stronger connections and lasting engagement. By embracing podcasting’s agility, broadcasters can evolve their sonic identities to resonate more authentically with the modern fan, ensuring their sounds are not just heard but truly felt.

Rick Sellars is head of creative direction at MassiveMusic